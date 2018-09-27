Cape Town City are a better team now than the one SuperSport United beat in last year’s MTN8 final‚ Matsantsantsa coach Kaitano Tembo has said ahead of Saturday’s decider at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

SuperSport and City meet again in the final of the MTN8 (kickoff 7pm) in a replay of 2018’s last match.

Matsantsantsa won 4-2 on penalties last year‚ also in Durban‚ after a 1-1 draw by the end of extra time.

That was the second cup final between the teams in the past two seasons‚ City having beaten SuperSport 2-1 in the 2016-17 Telkom Knockout.