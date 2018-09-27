Bafana Bafana cannot afford further more slip-ups when they face Seychelles in two 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers next month.

Ordinarily the islanders would be – and they still should be – an easy three points.

However Bafana have had a poor run under Stuart Baxter in competitive qualifiers in the past year‚ where they have won once in six matches – 3-1 against Burkina Faso in Johannesburg in October last year.

SA have had some epic chokes in that time‚ too‚ notably with back-to-back defeats against Cape Verde Islands that cost Bafana a place at the Russia 2018 Fifa World Cup.

Their last performance was unconvincing‚ drawing 0-0 at home against Libya in Durban this month in the Cameroon 2019 qualifiers.

Wins against Seychelles at FNB Stadium on October 13 and then away against the Indian Ocean islanders on October 16 will see SA on 10 points and almost qualified.

TimesLIVE has identified five players Baxter might be – and probably is –looking at to bolster his squad from the disappointment against Libya when he announces his playing complement to meet Seychelles on Monday.

Xola Mlambo