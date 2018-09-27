Soccer

'Hearing coach McCarthy say positive things is a lift‚' says Cape Town City's young star Gift Links

27 September 2018 - 16:04 By Mark Gleeson
Cape Town City FC youngster Gift Links speaks to reporters during the club's media day at Hartleyvale Stadium on September 25, 2018 in Cape Town.
Cape Town City FC youngster Gift Links speaks to reporters during the club's media day at Hartleyvale Stadium on September 25, 2018 in Cape Town.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Rising star Gift Links hopes Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy will give him a chance in the starting lineup on Saturday when the team take on SuperSport United in the MTN8 final at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“I’m hoping to start because of my previous performances‚” said the confident teenager‚ who joined City at the start of the season after a spell in Egypt.

“But it won’t be an easy decision for the coach because there are a lot of good wingers in our team … the best wingers!” he said.

“We’ve all had to train hard to try and impress the coach.”

Links‚ who turns 20 on Tuesday‚ started City’s last game away against Orlando Pirates where the Citizens came from two goals down to draw 2-2‚ and has been praised by McCarthy for his ability.

“For me to hear coach Benni say positive things about me is a real lift and gets me going. It makes me work even harder because I know what I’m capable of doing.

“I feel I’m doing well but I can still work harder to try and get even further and produce more for the team.”

It has been a whirlwind few months since Links arrived in Cape Town.

He spent six months in Egypt with Pyramids FC after moving from Platinum Stars‚ where he had debuted professionally last year in the Caf Confederation Cup under Cavin Johnson.

“I’m very happy because it will be my first final and I hope everything goes well and we win the tournament.

"Three or four months ago I lost in the semifinal [of the Egyptian Cup] with my previous team and so I’m looking forward to this experience.

“Playing in the Caf competition when I first started helped me a lot because that is where everything began for me. It gave me confidence for me to push on and play regularly.

“It taught me to no longer be scared but just to go out and play my own game‚” he said.

READ MORE:

‘Cape Town City have improved from last year’s final‚’ says SuperSport boss Tembo

Cape Town City are a better team now than the one SuperSport United beat in last year’s MTN8 final‚ Matsantsantsa coach Kaitano Tembo has said ahead ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Tokelo Rantie's slim chance of playing for Cape Town City in MTN8 final goes up in smoke

There is almost no chance that Tokelo Rantie will emerge as a surprise package for Cape Town City in Saturday’s MTN8 final as his intensive training ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Germany beats Turkey for right to host Euro 2024 Soccer
  2. Wallabies coach Cheika may need win against Boks to survive Rugby
  3. 'Hearing coach McCarthy say positive things is a lift‚' says Cape Town City's ... Soccer
  4. Tokelo Rantie's slim chance of playing for Cape Town City in MTN8 final goes up ... Soccer
  5. Dale Steyn says Wanderers facilities are ‘dodgy’ Cricket

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince

Related articles

  1. Cash-strapped Bloemfontein Celtic boss asks the PSL for money to help pay his ... Soccer
  2. Tokelo Rantie's slim chance of playing for Cape Town City in MTN8 final goes up ... Soccer
  3. Polokwane coach praises his players after beating Wits with 10 men Soccer
  4. Letsholonyane still has the desire and hunger to achieve‚ says Supersport coach ... Soccer
  5. Wiser Benni McCarthy spells out the recipe for success in Saturday's MTN8 final Soccer
  6. Reyaad Pieterse wants Itumeleng Khune's Bafana Bafana No1 jersey Soccer
  7. Why SuperSport's 4-0 win over Black Leopards did not impress McCarthy Soccer
  8. Five players Bafana coach Baxter should consider for his Seychelles squad Soccer
X