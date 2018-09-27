Who will be standing when Manchester United smoke clears, Mourinho or Pogba?

When Jose Mourinho joined forces with Paul Pogba two years ago, the marriage of a great manager and the world's most expensive player was hailed as the partnership that could reignite the fire in an ailing Manchester United.

Instead, the only speculation around Old Trafford these days as one of the world's great clubs continue their laborious struggle to rediscover the halcyon days of the Sir Alex Ferguson era seems to be not if, but when this dream alliance will end in divorce.

After resting Pogba from the team knocked out of the League Cup by second-tier Derby County on Tuesday -- another blow in United's underwhelming season -- Mourinho announced he had also stripped the France midfielder of the vice-captaincy.

It came amid other reports that Mourinho had dressed down the 2018 Fifa World Cup winner in front of his team mates, telling him he would never be captain at United again.

Yet when asked about all this, Mourinho said breezily after the Derby game there was "no fallout, no problems at all" with Pogba about his demotion but it was a decision that the Portuguese said he did not have to, and would not, explain.

Mourinho's protestations of sweetness and light convinced few after a season in which the pair's verbal flak has been the overriding soundtrack to another campaign in which Mourinho, once seen as the master man manager, has again failed to coax the best from Pogba on a consistent basis.

And on Wednesday, footage of a frosty exchange at United's training-ground between the pair, with Pogba looking quizzical and non-plussed by stony-faced asides from Mourinho, only added fuel to suggestions of a major rift.