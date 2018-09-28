SuperSport United will seek to become just the third club in South African football history to retain the top eight title when they meet Cape Town City in the 2018 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

SuperSport lifted the trophy against the same opposition‚ at the same venue‚ last year and are seeking a repeat performance in what is their 10th cup final appearance in the last six years.

Only Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have ever managed to retain the top eight title in consecutive years‚ with SuperSport hoping now to become the third team to do so.

Chiefs managed the feat in 1981 and 1982 and 1991 and 1992‚ while Pirates did likewise in 2010 and 2011.

The Buccaneers did also win the trophy in 1996 and 2000‚ when there were no tournaments in the years in-between.

Chiefs thumped Dynamos 7-1 on aggregate in their two-legged final in 1981 and then followed that up with a 7-2 aggregate victory over Moroka Swallows the following year.

They edged Jomo Cosmos 4-3 in a thriller in 1991‚ a game in which Phil Masinga scored a hat-trick for Ezenkosi and still ended up on the losing side‚ while Chiefs then beat Mamelodi Sundowns the following year.

Pirates’ double success started with a penalty shootout victory over Swallows in 2010‚ which was followed by a 1-0 success over Chiefs the following year as Oupa Manyisa scored an injury-time winner.

SuperSport appeared in three finals in a row under coach Pitso Mosimane between 2004 and 2006‚ but won only the first.

They were also on the losing side in 2012‚ meaning they have claimed victory in just two of their five previous final appearances.