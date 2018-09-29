Saturday’s MTN8 final is a tale of two coaches – SuperSport United’s Kaitano Tembo and Cape Town City’s Benni McCarthy – who would dearly love to win a trophy.

When would a coach not‚ you might ask? In this case though‚ in this cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban (kickoff 7pm)‚ just a little more than usual.

Uefa Champions League winner McCarthy‚ a self-professed prophet of the manager he won that trophy under in 2004‚ Jose Mourinho‚ has self-deprecatingly admitted to nervousness at the start of his coaching career.

He is‚ and always has been‚ a winner. A trophy would mean everything to a coach who considered not continuing at City at the end of 2017-18‚ his rookie head coaching season.

Tembo was appointed after weeks of speculation and apparent dragging of feet by the club after seeing SuperSport through a tough end of last season after Eric Tinkler’s departure.

He steered a United who never recovered from an exhausting run to the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup - and losing narrowly‚ 2-1 on aggregate against TP Mazembe in the final - clear of their first-ever relegation battle.

He oversaw the preseason‚ and still a permanent appointment took time.

Even recently‚ long-time faithful servant and assistant-coach Tembo having reached a cup final‚ there have been murmurs of a possible return to SuperSport of current Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter.