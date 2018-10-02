Soccer

Caf Confederation Cup duel looms between stars Afelokhai and Benhalib

02 October 2018 - 09:43 By AFP
Enyimba players take part in a training session in the Ugandan captial Kigala on September 15, 2018 ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup clash against Rayon Sports.
Image: Enyimba FC/Facebook

Brilliant goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai could come face to face with outstanding goalscorer Mahmoud Benhalib Wednesday in a Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals first leg.

Afelokhai plays for Enyimba of Nigeria and Benhalib for Raja Casablanca of Morocco, both former African champions, who clash in southeastern city Aba.

The shot-stopper has conceded only one goal in four Caf matches with his form keeping Nigeria World Cup squad goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa on the bench.

Raja do not always start with striker Benhalib, making his 11 goals from 12 matches this season in the second-tier African club competition even more meritorious.

Al Masry of Egypt host AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the other first leg and they, like Enyimba and Raja, are first-time Confederation Cup semi-finalists.

Enyimba v Raja

Coach Usman Abdallah admitted he was surprised by the easy passage to the semi-finals of Enyimba after they shed a goal-shy record to slam five past Rayon Sports of Rwanda.

Prior to the quarter-finals return match, the Nigerians had averaged a meagre goal a game in Africa, hardly the form of potential title winners.

They still lack a consistent Confederation Cup scorer, though, with Stanley Dimgba, Ibrahim Mustapha and Chinonso Okonkwo the most successful, and they have netted just twice each.

Raja can boast of five Caf titles -- one more than Enyimba -- and it is difficult to imagine the experienced side collapsing defensively the way Rayon did.

The Moroccans have won four of six away matches in Africa this season, lost only once and scored 12 times with Benhalib and six-goal Mouhcine Iajour the chief tormentors.

They also have in Spaniard Juan Carlos Garrido a coach who has already won the Confederation Cup, with Al Ahly of Egypt four years ago.

Masry v AS Vita Club

Masry want to go one step further after their best two Caf campaigns ended in semi-finals exits from now defunct competitions.

In last-four ties, the Port Said outfit lost to Club Africain of Tunisia in the 1999 African Cup Winners Cup and to JS Kabylie of Algeria in the Caf Cup three seasons later.

A 12-match unbeaten run in Africa since losing away to Green Buffaloes of Zambia last February has raised hopes that Masry can avoid an unwanted 'hat-trick'.

Coach and Egyptian legend Hossam Hassan stresses: "My team has no stars, only 11 players who always do their best for the club."

Opponents and former African champions Vita Club possess the second most prolific Confederation Cup scorer this season in Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele.

He has nine goals to his credit, including four in an away match against CS la Mancha of Congo Brazzaville.

