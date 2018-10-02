Soccer

Strong SA influence in Zimbabwe's Afcon squad to face the DR Congo

02 October 2018 - 12:35 By Mark Gleeson
Zimbabwe international and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khama Billiat poses with his Man of the Match award after a 4-1 Absa Premiership win over Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, on September 15 2018.
Zimbabwe international and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khama Billiat poses with his Man of the Match award after a 4-1 Absa Premiership win over Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, on September 15 2018.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

The extent of the chasing of top Zimbabwe talent by Premier Soccer League clubs has been brought home by the composition of that country’s squad for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers later this month.

Of the 23-man squad that have been picked by coach Sunday Chidzambwa to take on the Democratic Republic of Congo in two matches on October 13 in Kinshasa and then three days later in Harare‚ 13 of them play in either the Absa Premiership or the National First Division.

Even the withdrawal on Tuesday of Evans Rusike‚ after the injury he received to his ankle in Saturday’s MTN8 final playing for SuperSport United‚ has not reduced the size of SA-based representation.

He is to be replaced in the squad by new Bidvest Wits signing Terrence Dzvukamanja‚ the Zimbabwe Football Association said.

There are even further South African connections with the coach having previously worked at Black Leopards and lead striker Knowledge Musona‚ now with Belgian giants Anderlecht‚ having previously played at Kaizer Chiefs.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Nyasha Mushekwi‚ now in China‚ misses out because of injury.

Defender Kevin Moyo recently had trials at SuperSport.

Rusike’s injury has the Zimbabweans fearing there could be more players sidelined when the PSL clubs play on Tuesday and Wednesday and again at the weekend.

Beside late addition Dzvukamanja‚ the players picked to travel north to join their compatriots from Monday are Khama Billiat and Teenage Hadebe from Chiefs; Talent Chawapihwa (Baroka)‚ George Chigova (Polokwane City)‚ Ovidy Karuru (AmaZulu)‚ Marshal Munetsi (Orlando Pirates)‚ Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic) and the Lamontville Golden Arrows trio of Divine Lunga‚ Knox Mutizwa and Danny Phiri.

From the NFD‚ Chidzambwa has picked Eric Chipeta of Cape Umoya United and back-up goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda from Witbank Spurs.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo lawyers to sue German magazine over ‘illegal’ rape report

Lawyers for Cristiano Ronaldo said on Friday they would sue German magazine Der Spiegel after it published “blatantly illegal” accusations by an ...
News
1 day ago

Tendai Ndoro could make his Highlands Park debut against Kaizer Chiefs

Tendai Ndoro will be hoping to put behind him the trauma of his recent experience at Ajax Cape Town and get his career back on track after being ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Chiefs coach Solinas says he's found a way to deal with Tshabalala's departure Soccer
  2. Strong SA influence in Zimbabwe's Afcon squad to face the DR Congo Soccer
  3. Bloemfontein Celtic agree to release Ndengane amid speculation of a move to ... Soccer
  4. Thapelo Morena warns Mamelodi Sundowns to be wary of Bloemfontein Celtic ... Soccer
  5. Barcelona clash has special meaning for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino Soccer

Latest Videos

Protests as 'Dros rapist' appears in court
Tear gas and rubber bullets: Police clash with Westbury protesters

Related articles

  1. Gavin Hunt ready to ring the changes ahead Wits' encounter against City Soccer
  2. Macufe organiser keen on taking over troubled Bloemfontein Celtic Soccer
  3. Will Baxter include Pirates midfielder Mlambo in the Bafana squad to face ... Soccer
  4. Safa president Danny Jordaan loses out on his bid for a seat on the FIFA Council Soccer
  5. Barcelona clash has special meaning for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino Soccer
  6. Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says beating the so-called minnows is no longer a ... Soccer
  7. 'I’m not an expert now that I’ve won a cup‚' says Benni McCarthy Soccer
  8. Caf Confederation Cup duel looms between stars Afelokhai and Benhalib Soccer
X