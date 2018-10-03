Benni McCarthy sent out a heartfelt apology to the 5000-odd Cape Town City supporters who braved a chilly night on Tuesday‚ only to see their team beaten by Bidvest Wits.

City had a larger turnout than usual as fans looked to celebrate success in the MTN8.

But any hopes of an extension to the weekend party were quickly dampened as the visitors went ahead after eight minutes and in the end turned out deserved 2-0 winners in a thrilling Absa Premiership match at Cape Town Stadium.

There was controversy about the early penalty awarded to Wits and converted by Scottish import Simon Murray – who was not tripped as he went down in the penalty area – but even then McCarthy said it would not have made a difference to the outcome.

“If it was a penalty or not‚ it really made no difference because they (Wits) were still going to take three points because we were nowhere near good enough‚” was the City coach’s candid assessment.

“It’s just a shame because the fans came out in numbers and then our players go and give them such a below par performance.

“I deeply apologise to the fans for the team that went out there because I don’t think the fans deserve that from us.

"We appreciate the support and the love but tonight the players just weren’t there.”

City have now won only one of their opening seven league games this season in contrast to their MTN8 success‚ where they lifted the trophy after a post-match penalty shootout win over SuperSport United in Durban on Saturday.

“Wits were here! They were here to play and weren’t going to leave without the three points!

"They were first to everything. They wanted it more‚” McCarthy continued.

“I’m not sure if the final took its toll on us. We made mistakes and Wits punished us. Two chances and two goals and that was it really.

“They just shut up shop and it looked like no matter what we were going to do we weren’t going to trouble them.

“They were worthy winners. There is not much I can say in terms of we did this‚ we missed that … no … they walk away with the points.

"The team that deserved to win‚ won at the end of the day.

“Well done to Gavin Hunt and his players on their performance. For us it’s back to drawing board now‚” he added.