Soccer

Highlands Park still in the dark about new signing Tendai Ndoro's status

03 October 2018 - 15:37 By Marc Strydom
Former Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town striker Tendai Ndoro.
Former Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town striker Tendai Ndoro.
Image: Tendai Ndoro/Instagram

Tendai Ndoro has shown great hunger in training since signing for Highlands Park last week as he aims to put his career back together at the promoted Premier Soccer League club‚ his coach Owen Da Gama has said.

Da Gama‚ speaking after his team’s 0-0 Absa Premiership draw against Kaizer Chiefs at Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday‚ said he believed Ndoro could help Highlands score a lot more goals than they have been on their return to the top flight.

Eighth-placed Park have drawn five of their seven matches in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in 2018-19 and won one‚ scoring six goals.

Ndoro (33)‚ signed last week‚ will bring an attacking dimension to the team.

The mobile Zimbabwean ace was the PSL’s second-top scorer with 12 goals for Orlando Pirates in 2016-17.

Ndoro can be deadly‚ but also has a tendency to be erratic.

In 2016-17 he raced to 11 goals in the first half of the season for Bucs‚ but then scored only once in the second half.

A player who has been accused of a tendency of playing for himself more than his team might also have been mentally affected by last season’s Ajax Cape Town “Ndorogate” saga.

Da Gama was adamant that Ndoro’s attitude so far at Highlands has been excellent.

“Nobody can really say what the future holds. But his attitude has been spot on‚” the coach said.

“At training‚ even if he’s not playing in a friendly match‚ and he comes in with the second group‚ he gives it his all.

"So we are hoping that this partnership will work out well.

“We believe that Ndoro has taken a step backwards in order to move forward. There were bigger teams that wanted him. But the nice thing is that Ndoro wanted to be with us.

“But what the future holds‚ I think that’s in Ndoro’s hands. And we are there to support him fully and show him all the confidence that we can give him.”

Da Gama said Highlands need to confirm from the SA Football Association (Safa) if Ndoro received a suspension as part of the saga that became known as “Ndorogate” last season.

Ajax were deducted points that saw them relegated from the PSL due to fielding the striker‚ contravening a Fifa ruling that a player may only turn out for two teams in a season.

“We’ve signed Ndoro – that’s definite. But there was a case with Ajax‚ and we are waiting for an official letter to say what his status is‚” Da Gama said.

“We’ve heard that he’s been suspended for two games. When we hear that for certain then we’ll know‚ but we cannot just jump the gun.”

Da Gama said former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United forward Abia Nale‚ who trained with Highlands‚ has not been signed.

He said ex-Pirates defensive midfielder Issa Sarr is still being assessed‚ and is “pushing hard” for a contract.

READ MORE:

Tendai Ndoro could make his Highlands Park debut against Kaizer Chiefs

Tendai Ndoro will be hoping to put behind him the trauma of his recent experience at Ajax Cape Town and get his career back on track after being ...
Sport
3 days ago

AmaZulu out to capitalise on vulnerable Sundowns in Durban

AmaZulu FC striker Mhlengi Cele is hoping his club will capitalise on the recent poor results of Mamelodi Sundowns when the two clubs meet at the ...
Sport
20 days ago

Most read

  1. Maritzburg agree in principle on a deal for Siphesihle Ndlovu to be sold to ... Soccer
  2. 'You take Khama Billiat out of Chiefs and they are not the same‚' says Da Gama Soccer
  3. All Blacks hooker Taylor talks down battle with blockbusting Bok counterpart ... Rugby
  4. Highlands Park still in the dark about new signing Tendai Ndoro's status Soccer
  5. Leonardo Castro's absence giving Chiefs coach Solinas sleepless nights Soccer

Latest Videos

Minister Cele makes promises to Westbury community after heavy protests in the ...
Protests as 'Dros rapist' appears in court

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo lawyers to sue German magazine over ‘illegal’ rape ... World
  2. Thapelo Morena thanks Sundowns’ coaching staff for getting him into Bafana Soccer
  3. Gavin Hunt ready to ring the changes ahead Wits' encounter against City Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs grateful as wasteful Highlands Park share the spoils Soccer
  5. Bloemfontein Celtic agree to release Ndengane amid speculation of a move to ... Soccer
  6. Barcelona clash has special meaning for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino Soccer
  7. Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says beating the so-called minnows is no longer a ... Soccer
  8. Leonardo Castro's absence giving Chiefs coach Solinas sleepless nights Soccer
X