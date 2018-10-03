Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has added SuperSport United utility player Aubrey Modiba to his Bafana Bafana squad to meet Seychelles in two crucial 2019 Africa Cup Nations qualifiers this month.

No reason for the strange move of adding a player after the squad announcement on Monday was given in the SA Football Association’s (Safa) statement on their website announcing Modiba’s inclusion on Wednesday‚ other than to “beef up” Baxter’s squad.

Normally additions are only made as replacements for late withdrawals due to injury or unavailability of players.

Modiba scored with a stunning free-kick to give SuperSport a 10th-minute lead in their 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

It was not made clear by Safa whether the player’s inclusion in the Bafana squad a day later was related to Modiba’s goal the previous night‚ or his performance in that game.

Safa’s statement read: “Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has beefed up his 24-man squad by including SuperSport United’s upcoming and dynamic midfielder Aubrey Modiba to the squad to face Seychelles on 13 and 16 October 2018 in 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

“Modiba was one of the young players Baxter took to Zambia for the Four Nations tournament and was one of the key performers in this year’s Cosafa Senior Men’s National Team tournament that took place in Polokwane.”

Versatile Modiba can play left-back‚ in defensive or attacking midfield‚ or even deep striker.

Bafana meet Seychelles at FNB Stadium on Saturday‚ October 13‚ then at the Indian Ocean islands on Tuesday‚ October 16.