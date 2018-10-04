Soccer

City of Durban set to incur financial loss due to Chiefs match played in front of empty stands

04 October 2018 - 16:36 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs' Italian coach Giovanni Solinas arrives for a press conference at the PSL headquarters in Parktown, north of Johannesburg, on October 4, 2018.
Kaizer Chiefs' Italian coach Giovanni Solinas arrives for a press conference at the PSL headquarters in Parktown, north of Johannesburg, on October 4, 2018.
Image: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

The City of Durban will lose out financially too when Kaizer Chiefs have to play Polokwane City behind closed doors in Saturday’s Absa Premiership fixture at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Chiefs will lose the gate-takings income from the match which‚ by instruction of a Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) ruling‚ must be played in front of empty stands.

This was part of a punishment for a violent pitch invasion by Chiefs’ fans at Moses Mabhida after their 2-0 Nedbank Cup semifinal defeat against Free State Stars last season.

The income from the gate-takings for a crowd of 15,000‚ at the PSL’s minimum ticket price of R50‚ would be R750,000.

Part of this‚ though‚ goes to the eThekwini Municipality as part of Chiefs’ three-year contract to use Moses Mabhida as an alternate venue.

The organisers can save some of their losses by having far less security in the stadium‚ Moses Mabhida's stadium manager Vusi Mazibuko said on Thursday.

“The fact that it’s a closed stadium‚ obviously the logistics are not the same‚” he said.

“And obviously with the public not being allowed you hand over that matter to the police to deal with‚ because the perimeters outside the stadium need to be secured by the police.”

The game against Polokwane is one of two that Chiefs are sentenced to playing behind closed doors in Durban. The next one will be against Chippa United on November 10.

The municipality will lose out financially in both in terms of the gate-takings‚ and also income from the stadium food and drink stalls.

The usual spinoffs to Durban of Chiefs’ many travelling fans to Durban‚ affecting restaurants and hotels‚ will also not be felt.

“It’s just something that we have to live with‚” Mazibuko said.

Chiefs do not have to cover Polokwane’s travel and accommodation costs to Durban instead of Johannesburg because they have registered Moses Mabhida as their alternate venue.

READ MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs grateful as wasteful Highlands Park share the spoils

This could so easily have been Highlands Park's second Absa Premiership victory of the season as they matched, and for large periods, outplayed ...
Sport
1 day ago

'You take Khama Billiat out of Chiefs and they are not the same‚' says Da Gama

Highlands Park started life back in the Absa Premiership looking defensively solid‚ and increasingly they are now also finding their attacking ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Steve Komphela reveals the secret to his success at troubled Bloemfontein Celtic Soccer
  2. Olympic and world champion Caster Semenya becomes a Discovery Vitality ... Sport
  3. City of Durban set to incur financial loss due to Chiefs match played in front ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas compares his side's match against ... Soccer
  5. 'You always pick your best possible available team against the All Blacks‚' ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
Video footage shows Andrew Turnbull assaulting ex girlfriend

Related articles

  1. Highlands Park still in the dark about new signing Tendai Ndoro's status Soccer
  2. Strong SA influence in Zimbabwe's Afcon squad to face the DR Congo Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas compares his side's match against ... Soccer
  4. Thapelo Morena thanks Sundowns’ coaching staff for getting him into Bafana Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas and star player Khama Billiat clean up at ... Soccer
  6. Bloem Celtic, Sundowns share the spoils Soccer
  7. Arrows hold Pirates to an embarrassing goalless draw Soccer
  8. Maritzburg agree in principle on a deal for Siphesihle Ndlovu to be sold to ... Soccer
X