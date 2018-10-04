WATCH | Bloemfontein Celtic fans sing in honour of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has gushed about the passion of Bloemfontein Celtic’s fans after he was called in front of the club’s famous supporters following Wednesday night’s 0-0 Absa Premiership draw at Dr Molemela Stadium.

A video clip on Celtic’s official supporters’ page on Facebook and on Sundowns' Twitter account shows Mosimane – the 2016 Caf Champions League-winning coach – accepting the Phunya Sele Sele fans’ singing in honour of him after the game‚ then being joined by home team coach Steve Komphela.

The reaction by Celtic’s supporters – known as the most passionate in the country – prompted Mosimane to say it was tragic that the Free State team have big off-field problems.