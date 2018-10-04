WATCH | Bloemfontein Celtic fans sing in honour of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has gushed about the passion of Bloemfontein Celtic’s fans after he was called in front of the club’s famous supporters following Wednesday night’s 0-0 Absa Premiership draw at Dr Molemela Stadium.
A video clip on Celtic’s official supporters’ page on Facebook and on Sundowns' Twitter account shows Mosimane – the 2016 Caf Champions League-winning coach – accepting the Phunya Sele Sele fans’ singing in honour of him after the game‚ then being joined by home team coach Steve Komphela.
The reaction by Celtic’s supporters – known as the most passionate in the country – prompted Mosimane to say it was tragic that the Free State team have big off-field problems.
Spine tingling scenes out in Bloemfontein! pic.twitter.com/DpW5eOmxSZ— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 4, 2018
Debt-ridden Celtic owner Max Tshabalala has been struggling to sell the club amidst player strikes.
“The passion that people have for this club‚ the passion that they have for football‚ it’s really a sad case to find that this team has got some issues outside football‚” Mosimane said.
“The culture that’s here is amazing. It’s beautiful. To have the opposition crowd in the stadium calling me to sing for me – you never get that. It’s more than football‚ to be honest.”
Sundowns' communications manager Thulani Thuswa said he believed the Celtic fans called Mosimane over to honour him for his success as a coach
“They’ve done it before. But normally they call over the ex-Celtic players who now play for Sundowns – guys like Thapelo Morena and before Thabo Nthethe – to sing to them‚” Thuswa said.
“This time they saw Pitso there‚ and they called him too. I think it’s because he has won the Champions League and been so successful.
“And I think Steve Komphela had something to do with it too‚ because Pitso is always saying good things about Steve.”
The goalless result left champions Sundowns in seventh place in the PSL‚ and Celtic in fourth.