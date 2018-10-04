Soccer

WATCH | Bloemfontein Celtic fans sing in honour of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

04 October 2018 - 12:36 By Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns' coach Pitso Mosimane (L) embrace supporters alongside his Bloemfontein Celtic counterpart Steve Komphela (R) after the Absa Premiership encounter at Dr. Molemela Stadium on Wednesday October 3, 2018.
Mamelodi Sundowns' coach Pitso Mosimane (L) embrace supporters alongside his Bloemfontein Celtic counterpart Steve Komphela (R) after the Absa Premiership encounter at Dr. Molemela Stadium on Wednesday October 3, 2018.
Image: Thulani Thuswa/Facebook

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has gushed about the passion of Bloemfontein Celtic’s fans after he was called in front of the club’s famous supporters following Wednesday night’s 0-0 Absa Premiership draw at Dr Molemela Stadium.

A video clip on Celtic’s official supporters’ page on Facebook and on Sundowns' Twitter account shows Mosimane – the 2016 Caf Champions League-winning coach – accepting the Phunya Sele Sele fans’ singing in honour of him after the game‚ then being joined by home team coach Steve Komphela.

The reaction by Celtic’s supporters – known as the most passionate in the country – prompted Mosimane to say it was tragic that the Free State team have big off-field problems.

Debt-ridden Celtic owner Max Tshabalala has been struggling to sell the club amidst player strikes.

“The passion that people have for this club‚ the passion that they have for football‚ it’s really a sad case to find that this team has got some issues outside football‚” Mosimane said.

“The culture that’s here is amazing. It’s beautiful. To have the opposition crowd in the stadium calling me to sing for me – you never get that. It’s more than football‚ to be honest.”

Sundowns' communications manager Thulani Thuswa said he believed the Celtic fans called Mosimane over to honour him for his success as a coach

“They’ve done it before. But normally they call over the ex-Celtic players who now play for Sundowns – guys like Thapelo Morena and before Thabo Nthethe – to sing to them‚” Thuswa said.

“This time they saw Pitso there‚ and they called him too. I think it’s because he has won the Champions League and been so successful.

“And I think Steve Komphela had something to do with it too‚ because Pitso is always saying good things about Steve.”

The goalless result left champions Sundowns in seventh place in the PSL‚ and Celtic in fourth. 

Most read

  1. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster Absa Premiership season‚ says Sundowns' ... Soccer
  2. Erasmus includes De Allende in the Boks' starting line-up for All Blacks ... Rugby
  3. Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas and star player Khama Billiat clean up at ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Bloemfontein Celtic fans sing in honour of Mamelodi Sundowns coach ... Soccer
  5. 'At this point in time I’m not benefitting‚' says Sundowns coach Mosimane Soccer

Latest Videos

Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
Video footage shows Andrew Turnbull assaulting ex girlfriend

Related articles

  1. Highlands Park still in the dark about new signing Tendai Ndoro's status Soccer
  2. Strong SA influence in Zimbabwe's Afcon squad to face the DR Congo Soccer
  3. Thapelo Morena thanks Sundowns’ coaching staff for getting him into Bafana Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs grateful as wasteful Highlands Park share the spoils Soccer
  5. 'You take Khama Billiat out of Chiefs and they are not the same‚' says Da Gama Soccer
  6. Bloem Celtic, Sundowns share the spoils Soccer
  7. Arrows hold Pirates to an embarrassing goalless draw Soccer
  8. Maritzburg agree in principle on a deal for Siphesihle Ndlovu to be sold to ... Soccer
  9. WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo lawyers to sue German magazine over ‘illegal’ rape ... World
  10. Safa announces late call-up of SuperSport utility player Modiba to Baxter's ... Soccer
X