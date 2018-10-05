Jose Mourinho admits Manchester United's form is not good enough

Jose Mourinho acknowledged on Friday Manchester United’s current run of form is unacceptable as he battles to turn around their season.

The 55-year-old Portuguese is under enormous pressure, with United in their worst position after seven league matches since 1989 — they are 10th, nine points adrift of the top two Manchester City and Liverpool — and a public dispute with star player Paul Pogba has sewn discord in the dressing room.

His side are looking to end a run of four home matches without a win — their worst run at Old Trafford for 29 seasons — when they host Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mourinho is adamant United will improve on their current league position of 10th but he accepted their form at present is not good enough.

“Yes, I accept,” he said, although he refused to answer when asked if he could assure the fans he was doing everything he could to improve their form.