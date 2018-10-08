Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac already in trouble at stuttering German giants

"Kovac in the eye of the storm," Stern news weekly said on its website.

"A Bayern coach who looks shaky after just 11 matches. After winning the title for six seasons in a row, that seems unimaginable. But that is exactly what is happening to Niko Kovac," Bild newspaper said in its online edition.

- 'Less time '

After Saturday's loss, Kovac faced the inevitable questions about his future.

"I know how football works, and the mechanics of the Bundesliga and Bayern," the German-born Croat said. "And I know that you get less time at Bayern than elsewhere."

Kovac had moved quickly on Friday to defuse criticism from his players, with Colombian striker James Rodriguez telling reporters that the new coach's training sessions were insufficiently rigorous and his policy of rotating his team was angering some of the stars.

"We're not at Frankfurt here," Rodriguez jibed.

Kovac's response then was to deny that he had lost his players' support -- but that was before the Moenchengladbach debacle.

Pressed on whether he still had their backing now, Kovac said on Saturday: "I had their support after the first seven games (when Bayern were undefeated), so I assume I still have it."