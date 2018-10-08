Soccer

'I should have scored more', says four-goal Kylian Mbappe as PSG break 82-year-old record

08 October 2018 - 09:55 By AFP
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Neymar during a 5-0 Ligue 1 crushing win over Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, on October 7, 2018.
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Neymar during a 5-0 Ligue 1 crushing win over Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, on October 7, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe insisted that he "should have scored more" despite netting four times in a magnificent individual display as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Lyon on Sunday.

The 19-year-old scored four goals in the space of 13 second-half minutes as a 5-0 victory saw PSG set a new French top-flight record of nine straight wins to start a season.

But Mbappe did miss several earlier chances as he was thrice denied when one-on-one with Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and struck the post before grabbing his first goal just after the hour mark.

"I missed opportunities, I should have scored more," he told Canal+.

"I keep working and I never doubted. I knew I had the support of my team-mates. I often say that as long as an attacker is creating chances, everything is fine."

Mbappe took the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia by storm in the summer, becoming the first teenager since Pele in 1958 to score twice in the final and winning the award for the tournament's best young player.

He has started the new Ligue 1 season in similar fashion and already has eight goals to his name from just five appearances.

PSG are already eight points clear at the top of the table after breaking an 82-year-old record set by Olympique Lillois in 1936, as Mbappe looks to win the title for the third straight campaign after also lifting the trophy with Monaco in 2016-17.

"It was the work of the whole team, but the most important thing was the record," he added. "I insist we talk about the collective, we will have time to talk about me, Neymar.

"We wanted to win, we wanted this record at all costs."

READ MORE:

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac already in trouble at stuttering German giants

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac is already under pressure after four matches without a win and he is acutely aware that the German champions are not a ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Barcelona held at Valencia as Sevilla go top in Spain

Sevilla are the surprise leaders in La Liga after Lionel Messi could only rescue a draw for Barcelona away to Valencia on Sunday.
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Injuries could force Stuart Baxter to make more changes to Bafana Bafana squad Soccer
  2. Savea thought Mo’unga had botched the conversion that saw the All Blacks beat ... Rugby
  3. Boks‚ All Blacks dominate Rugby Championship team of the tournament Rugby
  4. Batsmen beware of two-faced Imran Tahir Cricket
  5. We did not deserve to lose to the All Blacks‚ says Bok captain Siya Kolisi Rugby

Latest Videos

'My wife's death is not in vain' Five days in protest-hit Westbury
Youngsta-led hip-hop brings diversity to Daisies

Related articles

  1. Mngomezulu strike hands Polokwane City victory against Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Solinas refuses to blame empty stadium for defeat to Polokwane Soccer
  3. AmaZulu, Pirates share the spoils, Highlands down Chippa Soccer
  4. Jose Mourinho's Manchester United deliver comeback win over Newcastle Soccer
  5. Embattled Ronaldo prepares to play for Juventus Soccer
  6. Pirates coach Sredojevic praises AmaZulu counterpart Johnson's attacking ... Soccer
  7. Sundowns drop more points as Wits force a draw in a thrilling encounter Soccer
  8. Khama Billiat describes love affair with Kaizer Chiefs coach Solinas Soccer
X