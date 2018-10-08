'I should have scored more', says four-goal Kylian Mbappe as PSG break 82-year-old record

Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe insisted that he "should have scored more" despite netting four times in a magnificent individual display as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Lyon on Sunday.

The 19-year-old scored four goals in the space of 13 second-half minutes as a 5-0 victory saw PSG set a new French top-flight record of nine straight wins to start a season.

But Mbappe did miss several earlier chances as he was thrice denied when one-on-one with Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and struck the post before grabbing his first goal just after the hour mark.

"I missed opportunities, I should have scored more," he told Canal+.

"I keep working and I never doubted. I knew I had the support of my team-mates. I often say that as long as an attacker is creating chances, everything is fine."