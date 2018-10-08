Soccer

Injuries could force Stuart Baxter to make more changes to Bafana Bafana squad

08 October 2018 - 13:06 By Mark Gleeson
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter addresses the media during the announcement of the squad at Safa House in Johannesburg on August 28 2018.
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter addresses the media during the announcement of the squad at Safa House in Johannesburg on August 28 2018.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Thapelo Morena injured a quad muscle in the warm-up ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Absa Premiership league match against Bidvest Wits on Sunday and is expected to be withdrawn from the South Africa squad on Monday.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane hinted it was unlikely that the injury would heel in time for Morena to play for Bafana Bafana against the Seychelles in back-to-back 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers over the next eight days.

“It is really disappointing for him because I could see him thundering down the flanks against the Seychelles and making a good contribution‚” Mosimane said.

Morena looked shattered after the realisation he would miss out not only on the clashes against Wits at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday but also the Group E qualifiers against the Indian Ocean islanders in Afcon.

Morena won the last of his three caps for Bafana in the 2015 Cosafa Cup and was itching to feature for the national team again after a three year absence.

There is also doubt about the participation of Vincent Pule‚ who did not play for Orlando Pirates in their draw with AmaZulu in Durban on Saturday.

He was hurt in their match in midweek against Lamontville Golden Arrows even though he played a full 90 minutes in the goalless draw at the Orlando Stadium.

Pule‚ who won his first cap in the last match against Libya but was substituted at half-time‚ is expected to undergo an assessment by the Bafana medical team before a decision is made on whether to replace him.

National team coach Stuart Baxter is expected to call-up additional players later on Monday.

READ MORE:

Safa announces late call-up of SuperSport utility player Modiba to Baxter's Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has added SuperSport United utility player Aubrey Modiba to his Bafana Bafana squad to meet Seychelles in two ...
Sport
4 days ago

Thapelo Morena thanks Sundowns’ coaching staff for getting him into Bafana

Thapelo Morena has thanked Mamelodi Sundowns’ coaching staff for the investment they have shown in him after what seems a long overdue Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Injuries could force Stuart Baxter to make more changes to Bafana Bafana squad Soccer
  2. Savea thought Mo’unga had botched the conversion that saw the All Blacks beat ... Rugby
  3. Boks‚ All Blacks dominate Rugby Championship team of the tournament Rugby
  4. Batsmen beware of two-faced Imran Tahir Cricket
  5. We did not deserve to lose to the All Blacks‚ says Bok captain Siya Kolisi Rugby

Latest Videos

'My wife's death is not in vain' Five days in protest-hit Westbury
Youngsta-led hip-hop brings diversity to Daisies

Related articles

  1. The referees are protected in SA‚ says upset Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  2. Mngomezulu strike hands Polokwane City victory against Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  3. Chiefs coach Solinas refuses to blame empty stadium for defeat to Polokwane Soccer
  4. AmaZulu, Pirates share the spoils, Highlands down Chippa Soccer
  5. Jose Mourinho's Manchester United deliver comeback win over Newcastle Soccer
  6. Embattled Ronaldo prepares to play for Juventus Soccer
  7. Wits' coach Gavin Hunt happy that his players are unhappy Soccer
  8. Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac already in trouble at stuttering German giants Soccer
X