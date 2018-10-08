Soccer

Stuart Baxter ropes in former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett as one of his assistants

08 October 2018 - 15:55 By Sazi Hadebe
Former University of Pretoria coach Shaun Bartlett has been roped as one of Bafana Bafana assistant coaches for the back-to-back 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Seychelles, coach Stuart Baxter announced on Monday October 8, 2018.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett has been asked to join the national team technical staff as one of coach Stuart Baxter's temporary assistants.

Baxter revealed that Bartlett has entered into an agreement with the SA Football Association that will see him assist the Briton in the back-to-back 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Seychelles in the coming days.

“Shaun has entered into an agreement with the association‚” Baxter said.

“I think it’s more of game by game in the beginning.

“But obviously we are looking at bringing Shaun into the staff. It’s welcome to him.”

Bafana host Seychelles at FNB Stadium on Saturday and then travel to the islanders to play the return match on Tuesday afternoon.

Libya are perched at the summit in Group E with four points and lead second-placed Bafana on goal difference‚ with Nigeria third with three points and Seychelles at the bottom with zero points.

Bartlett, who has scored 28 goals in 78 appearances for the national team, previously coached University of Pretoria and Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Absa Premiership.

