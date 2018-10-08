Telkom Knockout serves up mouthwatering ties for Chiefs‚ Pirates and Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas had a wry smile on his face after the Telkom Knockout draw pitted his charges against premiership newcomers Black Leopards on Monday night.

The Italian is under pressure to end a three-year trophy drought at Naturena and Leopards will be the first obstacle he will be required to negotiate in the quest to end the barren run.

The draw served up other mouthwatering ties and Orlando Pirates will come up against former coach Eric Tinkler when they face Chippa United.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will face good friend Steve Komphela's Bloemfontein Celtic in another potentially exciting encounter.

All the teams that finished in the top eight last season were seeded and this meant that none of them could be drawn against each other in the first round of the competition.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) said the first round matches would be played on the weekend of October 20-21.