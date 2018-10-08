Soccer

Telkom Knockout serves up mouthwatering ties for Chiefs‚ Pirates and Sundowns

08 October 2018
Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas had a wry smile on his face after the Telkom Knockout draw pitted his charges against premiership newcomers Black Leopards  on Monday night.

The Italian is under pressure to end a three-year trophy drought at Naturena and Leopards will be the first obstacle he will be required to negotiate in the quest to end the barren run.

The draw served up other mouthwatering ties and Orlando Pirates will come up against former coach Eric Tinkler when they face  Chippa United.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will face good friend Steve Komphela's Bloemfontein Celtic in another potentially exciting encounter. 

All the teams that finished in the top eight last season were seeded and this meant that none of them  could be drawn against each other in the first round of the competition. 

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) said the  first round matches would be played on the weekend of October 20-21.

The full Telkom Knockout draw:

  • Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bloemfontein Celtic
  • Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United
  • Kaizer Chiefs vs Black Leopards
  • Maritzburg United vs Highlands Park 
  • AmaZulu vs Cape Town City 
  • Free State Stars vs BidVest Wits 
  • Polokwane City vs SuperSport United 
  • Baroka FC vs Lamontville Golden Arrows

