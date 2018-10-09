Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt intends to keep his side in the Telkom Knockout for as long as possible to avoid an extended period on the sidelines.

Holders Wits were drawn against Free State Stars in the first round of the TKO cup and will have a tough start against last season’s Nedbank Cup champions as they bid to defend their crown.

With back-to-back Fifa international breaks in October and November respectively‚ Hunt stressed the importance of advancing to the latter stages of the R4m prize competition.

“The problem with the TKO cup is if you get knocked out in the first round you’re not going to play (for a long time because of the Fifa breaks)‚" he said.

"We know the programme and we understand it. It is the same every year.

“In November I think you’ll play one game in the whole month. So you want to stay in there.

“So if you got knocked out of the TKO in the first round then you’re not going to play much‚” said Hunt.

“As I said it won’t be easy‚ Free State Stars are a good side and they’re coming alright.

"They’ve got a good result over the weekend.”