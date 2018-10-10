Soccer

Another one! Bafana Bafana dealt yet more injury woe

10 October 2018 - 15:58 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter during the South Africa training session at Princess Magogo Stadium on the September 3, 2018.
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter during the South Africa training session at Princess Magogo Stadium on the September 3, 2018.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Sibusiso Vilakazi has pulled up with an Achilles injury in yet another withdrawal blow to the Bafana Bafana squad to meet Seychelles in Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium.

Vilakazi sustained his injury as Bafana beat SuperSport United 1-0 in a training match warm-up at the Premier Soccer League club’s training ground Megawatt Park in Suninghill on Wednesday.

Safa announced on Safa.net: “Midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi is out of the Seychelles games after rupturing his left tendon Achilles‚ Bafana Bafana Doctor‚ Thulani Ngwenya confirmed on Wednesday.

“The technical team was still to discuss whether they would call a replacement or not.

“The Bafana Bafana kingpin sustained the injury during the Senior Men’s National Team practice game against SuperSport United at Megawatt Park in Sunninghill on Wednesday morning.

“Coach Stuart Baxter used a different team in the second half as he went about assessing all the players in camp.

“It was during the first half when Vilakazi went down under an innocuous challenge and from his grimacing reaction‚ one could tell he knew his time with the national team during this period was over.”

Already Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has had to contend with injuries to Keagan Dolly and Bongani Zungu coming into the camp‚ while Thapelo Morena and Vincent Pule‚ and now Vilakazi‚ have pulled out since the team assembled in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Lebo Mothiba scores as Bafana Bafana down SuperSport United

Perhaps Bafana Bafana's hottest property currently‚ Racing Strasbourg striker Lebogang Mothiba‚ scored the lone goal as they beat SuperSport United ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Stuart Baxter ropes in former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett as one of his assistants

Former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett has been asked to join the national team technical staff as one of coach Stuart Baxter's temporary ...
Sport
2 days ago

