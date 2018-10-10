Soccer

Bafana Bafana's Afcon rivals Libya plunged into turmoil as coach Amrouche quits

10 October 2018 - 12:18 By Marc Strydom
Adel Amrouche, coach of Libya during the 2019 African Cup Of Nations qualifier match between South Africa and Libya at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on September 8 2018, has quit.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Libyan football team have been plunged into turmoil four days from the first of two crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Nigeria by the abrupt resignation of eccentric coach Adel Amrouche.

Belgian-Algerian Amrouche oversaw one match – Libya’s 0-0 draw against Bafana Bafana in Durban last month that saw them remain top of Group E in qualifying for the Afcon finals in Cameroon – since his appointment in May.

Amrouche made some controversial statements in Durban‚ including that Caf were a “mafia” for having imposed a ban on him for spitting‚ and that the Nigerian football team use “juju” (muthi)‚ for which Amrouche apologised on Twitter.

Amrouche reportedly walked out of Libya’s training camp in Tunisia on Tuesday‚ with unpaid wages believed to be the source of the coach’s resignation.

Libya meet the Super Eagles in Kaduna‚ Nigeria‚ on Saturday‚ then in Sfax‚ Tunisia in the return match on Tuesday (October 16).

Currently Libya‚ on four points‚ head Group E following a 5-1 opening thrashing of Seychelles in Cairo‚ Egypt‚ then their away draw against Bafana.

SA are in second place‚ on goal difference‚ and also on four points‚ from a 2-0 away win against Nigeria and draw against Libya.

Nigeria are third on three points. Seychelles have zero points.

Bafana are expected to pick up maximum points from their matches against Seychelles at FNB Stadium on Saturday‚ then away in Victoria on Tuesday.

Libya play home matches in Neighbouring countries due to the situation in the war-torn country.

