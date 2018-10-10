The imminent departure of Maritzburg United star midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu will not disrupt the team but is an opportunity for another youngster to step up to the plate‚ United coach Fadlu Davids has said.

Chairman Farook Kadodia confirmed last week that Maritzburg and Mamelodi Sundowns have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of the 22-year-old Ndlovu from Maritzburg to Pretoria.

Ndlovu now just has to agree to personal terms to make the move happen.

If the deal‚ expected to go through on July 1‚ 2019‚ materialises‚ Ndlovu will join his former teammate Lebohang Maboe‚ who joined Sundowns from Maritzburg at the beginning of the season.

Davids said he understands that United will from time to time sell their best players to survive financially.

“It’s normal that the players want to take their careers to the next level‚” Davids said‚ speaking at the Telkom Knockout draw in Randburg after Maritzburg were drawn at home against Highlands Park.

“It’s about giving the next youngster a chance.

“We’ve already handed out a few debuts this season. Let’s hope that those youngsters can grow to be just as effective and consistent as the players we have lost from last season.”