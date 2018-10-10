Percy Tau relishes the prospect of playing alongside the French-based‚ on-form Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba up-front for SA against Seychelles on Saturday.

The pair are likely to form a dream front line partnership in Bafana’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at the FNB Stadium.Mothiba has five goals in Ligue 1 this season‚ where he transferred to Racing Strasbourg from Lille for a reported R135m in late August‚ and scored a stunning brace on the weekend in a 2-2 away draw against Angers.

Tau scored his second league goal for Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium’s second division this weekend‚ where he has been loaned after signing for English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.