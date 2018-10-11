Soccer

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt relieved to have more midfield options

11 October 2018 - 10:38 By Mark Gleeson
Jabulani Maluleke of Polokwane City is shoved off the ball by Bidvest midfielder Daylon Claasen during the Absa Premiership match at Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on April 22, 2018.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits will have increased midfield options when they travel to Free State Stars in the first round of the Telkom Knockout next week after a return from injury for Daylon Claasen.

The 28-year-old last played in April and has battled for months to overcome a knee injury‚ but coach Gavin Hunt confirmed that he is now fit.

Last weekend Hunt also tried Keegan Ritchie in the midfield and declared the experiment an unqualified success.

“He is a brilliant midfielder but has played left-back all his life‚” Hunt said.

“We don’t have much [in central midfield] but at least I have Claasen back now. We only had Cole [Alexander] and Thabang [Monare] and they’ve both done well for us but we need a little more in there.

“We will have that now going forward so that is good‚” added Hunt‚ whose side are top of the Absa Premiership standings.

Ritchie netted a brilliant free-kick for Wits in the 1-1 away draw against champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Still on the sidelines is Granwald Scott‚ whose knee injury is a lot more serious and the midfielder is still a few months from making a comeback.

Wits also have Thandani Ntshumayelo on trial after the lifting of his drugs ban but are yet to make a decision on signing him.

