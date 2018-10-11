Orlando Pirates have announced a new sponsorship deal with Romans Pizza that is set to reward fans attending the club’s home games at Orlando Stadium with discounts at the fast food outlet.

The Soweto giants confirmed on their website that fans will receive R15 off minimum purchases of R50 at any Roman’s Pizza outlet nationwide if they produce their ticket stubs within 7 days of the matches being played.

"The Orlando Pirates brand is always looking at the best synergies between the club and potential sponsors‚" said the club’s brand and sponsorship manager Joseph Bertrand.

"Seeing the history of Roman’s Pizza in the country and its efforts to always provide great quality products for families at reasonable prices is an initiative that we encourage and want to be part of during these times where the economic outlook is a little bit tense."

The club and its new pizza partner will also be launching a new Pirates pizza meal in the next few months.

"Roman's Pizza is exceptionally proud to partner up with Orlando Pirates as the new Official Pizza Restaurant Partner‚" said Bonnie Cooper‚ Chief Marketing Officer‚ Roman's Pizza.

"We are elated to have been selected and feel that the partnership serves various purposes‚ specifically one of unionship‚ where Pirates fans can simply enjoy the Best Pizza at the Best Value! It's a win-win situation! No pun intended!"

Pirates‚ who last won a trophy in 2014‚ were drawn against Chippa United on Monday in the Last 16 round of the Telkom Knockout as they bid to win the cup they last lifted in 2011.