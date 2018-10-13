Soccer

Bafana donate boots for Steyn City's drive to provide shoes to Diepkloof

13 October 2018 - 13:05 By Marc Strydom
We are indebted to Bafana Bafana for these signed soccer boots to help us raise funds for our annual Delivering Happiness to Diepsloot initiative.
Luxury housing estate Steyn City‚ where Bafana Bafana trained for part this week‚ have been donated an autographed pair of boots by the national team to be auctioned in as part of a drive to donate 13‚000 school shoes to primary school children in Diepsloot.

Bafana’s choice of training venue this week at Steyn City School that services the expensive housing estate of Steyn City raised eyebrows.

SA national coach Stuart Baxter said it was the fast surface of the pristine new pitches at the brand new‚ 10-month old school‚ that was the deciding factor on the venue.

Bafana were visited this week by Diepsloot Stream Soccer Club.

The national team donated a pair of brand new Nike boots autographed by the players to Steyn City‚ which will be auctioned off as part of a fund-raising drive for the estate’s annual #DeliveringHappinessDiepsloot drive.

In November Steyn City will deliver 13‚000 school shoes to primary schools in Diepkloof in Soweto.

