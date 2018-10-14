Soccer

AFCON roundup | Zimbabwe take control, Ighalo hat-trick for Nigeria as Fajr rescues Morocco

14 October 2018 - 11:18 By AFP
Nigerian players celebrate a goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match between Nigeria and Libya in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in southern Nigeria, on October 13, 2018. Nigeria beat Libya 4-0 with Odion Ighalo grabbing a hat-trick for the Super Eagles to get their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign firmly back on track in Uyo, southern Nigeria.
Nigerian players celebrate a goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match between Nigeria and Libya in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in southern Nigeria, on October 13, 2018. Nigeria beat Libya 4-0 with Odion Ighalo grabbing a hat-trick for the Super Eagles to get their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign firmly back on track in Uyo, southern Nigeria.
Image: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

Odion Ighalo scored a hat-trick for Nigeria, Moroccan Faycal Fajr spared blushes and Knowledge Musona was a hero and villain for Zimbabwe in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying Saturday.

China-based Ighalo bagged a matchday 3 treble as Nigeria crushed Libya 4-0 in Uyo to continue a Group E recovery after starting with a shock home defeat by Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Fajr converted a penalty seven minutes into stoppage time as Morocco sneaked a 1-0 Group B win in Casablanca over the Comoros, ranked 104 places below them in the world.

Captain Musona scored and was sent off within five minutes as Zimbabwe went clear in Group G thanks to an upset 2-1 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa.

There was also a record six-goal victory for South Africa and a goalkeeping howler that gifted Namibia three points in Mozambique as the third series of qualifiers was completed.

Ighalo converted a fourth-minute spot-kick after being fouled and rounded goalkeeper Mohamed Nashnush to tap in and double the lead on 58 minutes.

When Libya failed to cut off a low cross, former Watford striker Ighalo scrambled the ball into the net to complete his hat-trick with a quarter of the qualifier remaining.

A last-minute Samuel Kalu goal completed the rout of the 'Mediterranean Knights', whose coach Adel Amrouche quit this week over unpaid salaries.

Nigeria lie second with six points, one less than SA, who scored a record 6-0 win over the Seychelles in rain-lashed 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue FNB Stadium in Soweto, south west of Johannesburg.

Goalkeeper Romeo Barra prevented an even more embarrassing scoreline for the Indian Ocean islanders as SA bettered the five goals they netted against Guatemala in 2010.

- Brilliant back-heel -

Lebo Mothiba, who has been in sparkling French Ligue 1 form, was among the scorers and set up a goal for Percy Tau with a brilliant back-heel as the South Africans ran riot.

Another Indian Ocean island state, the Comoros, were on the verge of their greatest achievement as they frustrated 2018 World Cup qualifiers Morocco for 96 minutes.

But then came heartbreak for the visitors as they conceded a penalty and Fajr scored to lift Morocco within a point of Group B pacesetters Cameroon.

SA-based Bloemfontein Celtic defender Ronald Pfumbidzai struck a superb goal midway through the first half to put Zimbabwe on the road to glory at a packed 80,000-seat Stade des Martyrs.

Musona doubled the lead and then cynically fouled Issama Mpeko for which he got his second yellow card of the match followed by a red.

Yannick Bolasie nodded a stoppage-time consolation goal for the Congolese as they suffered a rare loss in their Kinshasa fortress.

Zimbabwe top the table with seven points, three more than central African neighbours DR Congo and Congo Brazzaville.

Mozambique goalkeeper Jose Guirrugo allowed a long-range, stoppage-time shot from substitute Deon Hotto slip from his grasp and into the net as Namibia fought back to win 2-1 in Maputo.

Group K is the tightest of the 12 mini-leagues with Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Namibia and Zambia all on four points with equal goal differences.

Leaders Tunisia battled to a 1-0 Group J win in Rades over Niger, who conceded six goals in Egypt last month amid complaints of a "beans-and-water" diet.

Yassine Meriah scored after 17 minutes for the 'Carthage Eagles', who had Ghailene Chaalali red-carded in the closing stages.

Matchday 4 begins Sunday with fixtures in Kenya and Guinea-Bissau followed by a further 21 qualifiers two days later.

READ MORE:

What Baxter told Bafana so they don’t underestimate Seychelles

If Bafana Bafana had beaten Libya in their previous 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier‚ then the South Africans probably would just have been ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana hammer Seychelles to move to top spot

Bafana Bafana improved their chances of going to Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year when they trashed minnows Seychelles 6-0, with three ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. AFCON roundup | Zimbabwe take control, Ighalo hat-trick for Nigeria as Fajr ... Soccer
  2. Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei smashes fastest 10km ever run in SA Sport
  3. Blue Bulls,Western Province match called off Rugby
  4. Bafana hammer Seychelles to move to top spot Soccer
  5. Sharks down Griquas to book Currie Cup semis spot Rugby

Latest Videos

Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
Kanye's breathless monologue leaves his 'bro' Trump speechless

Related articles

  1. Waiter uses his wages to run a free soccer academy near Muizenberg Soccer
  2. WATCH: Usain Bolt fires his first professional soccer goals Soccer
  3. PSL and Safa smoke the peace pipe over OUTsurance Soccer
  4. Bafana donate boots for Steyn City's drive to provide shoes to Diepkloof Soccer
  5. 'Shaun Bartlett is a legend‚' says Bafana striking sensation Lebo Mothiba Soccer
  6. WATCH | Dog wanting to play interrupts league soccer game Soccer
  7. 'Apartheid-run SABC of old made a better offer,' says irate Safa over Bafana ... Soccer
  8. Percy Tau convinced he's on the right path in Belgian second division Soccer
X