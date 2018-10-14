Soccer

Cup kings Kaizer Chiefs get the better of Bloem Celtic in the Macufe Cup

14 October 2018 - 17:31 By Tiisetso Malepa
Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match against Polokwane City at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 06, 2018 in Durban.
Image: Anesh Debiky

Lebogang Manyama scored his first goal in a Kaizer Chiefs jersey as Amakhosi lifted the Macufe Cup with a 2-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic at the Free State Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Man of the match Manyama put Chiefs in front eight minutes before the half time break with a breathtaking volley with his left foot.

With Celtic chasing the game in search of a late equalizer and throwing numbers forward‚ substitute Dumisani Zuma doubled the score and put the match to bed in the 90th minute in front of jovial fans in Bloemfontein.

It was Chiefs’ first trophy of the season‚ although in an unofficial tournament‚ with Italian coach Giovanni Solinas on the bench.

Chiefs won the Maize Cup in July but the Italian coach‚ who had only been appointed a few days earlier‚ watched from the stands as he was still waiting for his paper work.

Celtic return to domestic football in the Telkom TKO when they travel to Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atterdgeville, west of Pretoria, to tackle Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday night.

Chiefs entertain Black Leopards in the same competition at FNB Stadium the following day.

