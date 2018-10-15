Soccer

Itumeleng Khune has new milestone in his sight after 40 Bafana Bafana clean sheets

15 October 2018 - 12:43 By Nick Said
Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune applauds the fans after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match between South Africa and Seychelles at FNB Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Johannesburg.
Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune applauds the fans after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match between South Africa and Seychelles at FNB Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Itumeleng Khune will move into outright second place on the all-time Bafana Bafana caps list if he plays in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Seychelles in Victoria on Tuesday.

Khune won cap number 89 on Saturday‚ taking him level with long-time former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Siphiwe Tshabalala on the list of most decorated internationals for SA.

Should he feature against the Seychelles‚ Khune will move into the 90s and closer to the record holder Aaron Mokoena‚ who won 107 caps during an illustrious 11-year spell with Bafana.

Khune might have moved past that mark already were it not for injuries down the years‚ but if he can stay fit he should have no trouble doing so as he keeps a firm grip on the number one jersey for the national team.

He had arguably his quietest international match ever on Saturday‚ when he did not have to field a single shot from the Seychelles‚ catching just one cross and otherwise providing an outlet for his defenders with their back-passes.

Coach Stuart Baxter may be tempted to give a run to one of the other keepers in the squad on Tuesday‚ Darren Keet or Ronwen Williams‚ but he may be loathe too to field an under-strength side on what will be a difficult artificial surface.

Khune‚ who has also captained SA on 21 occasions‚ provides the side with the ability to turn defence into lightening quick attack with his distribution‚ which is arguably among the best in the world for a goalkeeper.

The Chiefs keeper won his first cap in March 2008 during a 2-1 friendly win over Zimbabwe‚ as he too approaches 11 years in a national team jersey.

He has conceded 66 times in his 89 caps to date‚ keeping 40 clean-sheets and has a single dismissal‚ coming in the 3-0 loss to Uruguay during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

READ MORE:

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter defends Percy Tau against the critics

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has defended Percy Tau after the Belgium-based striker was heckled by supporters at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Sport
4 hours ago

Bafana hammer Seychelles to move to top spot

Bafana Bafana improved their chances of going to Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year when they trashed minnows Seychelles 6-0, with three ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Lebo Mothiba created a piece of Bafana Bafana history for himself Soccer
  2. Itumeleng Khune has new milestone in his sight after 40 Bafana Bafana clean ... Soccer
  3. Usain Bolt fumes over drug test notice Soccer
  4. Safa and the PSL smoke the peace pipe Soccer
  5. Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter defends Percy Tau against the critics Soccer

Latest Videos

SebenzaPreneur of the Week: Tshepo Jeans
Fists fly as taxi operator drives into oncoming traffic in Joburg

Related articles

  1. Bafana donate boots for Steyn City's drive to provide shoes to Diepkloof Soccer
  2. Cautious Bafana coach Stuart Baxter wary of the artificial pitch in Seychelles Soccer
  3. Baxter wants to focus on Bafana‚ not Libya and Nigeria Soccer
  4. Safa accuses SABC of mounting a disinformation campaign as relations plunge icy ... Soccer
  5. What Baxter told Bafana so they don’t underestimate Seychelles Soccer
  6. 'Shaun Bartlett is a legend‚' says Bafana striking sensation Lebo Mothiba Soccer
  7. AFCON roundup | Zimbabwe take control, Ighalo hat-trick for Nigeria as Fajr ... Soccer
  8. Bafana have just one defeat against teams from the Indian Ocean Soccer
X