Premiership side Highlands Park has been targeted by a scammer who is posing as a representative of the club and using social media to lure unsuspecting victims.

A man is asking aspirant footballers‚ their parents and agents on Twitter and Facebook to attend the club's trials at Esselen Park on October 21.

Interested players have been asked to bring a R2,500 fee together with their passports or ID documents.

But irate Highlands Park club director Sinky Mnisi says this is a scam and not only have they never heard of the man whose name appears on the tweet‚ they are not conducting trials on the date.

"I want to urgently warn our people in football that we do not know the person and we will have no trials (on the date)‚" he said on Monday.

"This is a pure scam.

"We have not appointed anybody to hold trials on our behalf.

"Even when we have trials‚ we never charge aspirant footballers a cent."