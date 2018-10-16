In a tweet on the Bafana account‚ Siyanda Xulu‚ Darren Keet‚ S'fiso Hlanti‚ Dino Ndlovu‚ Dean Furman and Itumeleng Khune decided not only to take a stroll on the golden sanded beaches‚ but also took time to pose for a pic.

It's not often players get a “free” holiday like a trip to the Seychelles where they are expected to collect maximum points but Bafana have also tended to disappoint when they're expected to deliver.

Kick-off in Tuesday's Group E qualifier between the Seychelles and South Africa at the Stade Linite is at 3.30pm South African time.