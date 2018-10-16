Soccer

Safa CEO Dennis Mumble yet to renew expired contract

16 October 2018 - 11:46 By Marc Strydom
The SA Football Association chief executive Dennis Mumble speaks during a press conference at the associations headquarters at Safa House in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, on March 29 2018.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

SA Football Association (Safa) chief executive Dennis Mumble has not made a commitment yet to renew his contract‚ which expired at the end of September‚ confirmed Russell Paul, who is acting in this capacity.

TimesLIVE reported last month that Mumble is considering not renewing his contract.

Mumble remained on leave as Safa held an ordinary council (formerly national executive committee meeting) at Safa House in Nasrec on Saturday‚ with Paul still standing in.

Paul confirmed that Mumble is still in discussions with Safa about continuing as chief executive‚ a position he has held since September 2013‚ when Danny Jordaan was elected as the association’s president.

“Technically the CEO’s contract had expired at the end of September‚” Paul said.

“It had been extended by ‘X’ number of months‚ it expired at the end of September‚ there is a committee that is tasked to discuss matters with him on how to take the matter forward – and those are still ongoing.

“He had opted to take leave in the interim period as well and during that leave period he appointed me to act as CEO.

"That’s what’s in the public domain.”

Asked if the chief executive has committed to a renewal‚ Paul responded: “No. That’s a question that the committee is busy dealing with at the moment.”

Mumble’s contract initially was set to expire in March.

A postponement of the Safa electoral congress – which Mumble had a key role organising‚ and where Jordaan was eventually reelected – to May‚ saw the chief executive’s contract extended by six months to the end of September.

