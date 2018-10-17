“While it was 0-0‚ their players were lying down and trying to frustrate us.

"At one stage the ball boys hid all the balls‚ they threw them (balls) away and it took longer to restart play‚” he said.

“Anybody going to Seychelles‚ they will have a difficult game.

"I spoke to the Nigerian coach Gernot Rohr and he said it was difficult for them when they played against Seychelles there.

"They (Seychelles) did not create 17 corners.

"They did not have as many chances as we did and the difference was that they had a little bit of luck.

"We needed a little bit of luck to punch holes in them so the game would change.

“That pitch takes a lot of time to getting used to.

"It is not like a grass pitch where you can run with the ball and it is bouncing all over the place‚” he said‚ explaining the reason they did train on an artificial pitch before leaving for Seychelles.

Before they left for Seychelles‚ Bafana trounced Seychelles 6-0 at FNB Stadium but dished out a dispiriting 0-0 away from home three days later.