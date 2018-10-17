Soccer

Keagan Dolly 'sad' to see what's become of his former club

17 October 2018 - 12:02 By Nick Said
Keagan Dolly during the South African senior national men's soccer team training session at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 07, 2018 in Durban.
Keagan Dolly during the South African senior national men's soccer team training session at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 07, 2018 in Durban.
Image: Anesh Debiky

Former Ajax Cape Town star Keagan Dolly says he is “sad” to see the club languishing in the National First Division.

Dolly admitted that he was stunned when Ajax lost their top-flight status and were relegated to the lower tier at the end of last season.

Ajax were relegated for the first time after a difficult campaign‚ losing out on a place in the playoffs after being found guilty of improperly playing Zimbabwean forward Tendai Ndoro as they tried desperately to add experience in the second half of the campaign.

Dolly believes it was that lack of experience that cost them dearly.

"When I was there we were down there [the foot of the table] at times‚ but I never thought it [relegation] would happen‚ especially with the quality of players the club had‚” Dolly told TimesLIVE in Montpellier.

“What they lacked was having the experienced players stay.

"Most of them left and they kept on just promoting youngsters instead of replacing them.

"It's sad to see a team like that in the NFD‚ a team where I have a lot of good memories.

"But it's part of football‚ I hope they can come back to the PSL because they deserve to be there with all the talent they produce."

Dolly played for Ajax between 2012 and 2015‚ eventually leaving for Mamelodi Sundowns‚ where he won the Caf Champions League‚ Absa Premiership and a move to French Ligue 1 side Montpelier.

He is currently sidelined with a fracture of his fibula.

READ MORE:

Safa and the PSL smoke the peace pipe

The heated OUTsurance refereeing sponsorship dispute between the South African Football Association (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is now ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns suffer huge injury blow with Vilakazi likely to miss rest of the season

Sibusiso Vilakazi will not play again this season in a major blow to Mamelodi Sundowns after he had surgery on his Achilles tendon at the weekend.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sharks have learnt their lesson and aren't looking past the Golden Lions Rugby
  2. Five most capped Bafana Bafana players Soccer
  3. Keagan Dolly 'sad' to see what's become of his former club Soccer
  4. Damian de Allende named Western Province Rugby Football Union's Most Valuable ... Rugby
  5. Chris Morris recalled to the limited overs squad for SA's tour of Australia ... Cricket

Latest Videos

5 moments from the #Omotosotrial
This is what the EFF had to say about the VBS scandal

Related articles

  1. Bafana player ratings: How they performed in disappointing result against ... Soccer
  2. We never underestimated Seychelles‚ says Mphahlele after amateurs hold Bafana Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs' star midfielder Lebogang Manyama involved in car accident Soccer
  4. Bafana vs Seychelles starting lineup: Khune moves past former Chiefs colleague ... Soccer
  5. 'I got a lot of nice messages from coaches in the PSL‚' says Bafana coach ... Soccer
  6. Bafana Bafana can win next year's Africa Cup of Nations title‚ says Andre ... Soccer
  7. Bartlett hopes Bafana did not finish all the goals in 6-0 rout of hapless ... Soccer
  8. The ANC weighs in on tense SABC vs Safa standoff Soccer
X