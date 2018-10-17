We never underestimated Seychelles‚ says Mphahlele after amateurs hold Bafana

The Bafana Bafana Twitter account’s decision to post pictures of the players frolicking on the beach in Seychelles this week has become a nightmare after the 189th-ranked islanders managed to hold coach Stuart Baxter’s misfiring charges to a potentially costly goalless draw on Tuesday.

Irate fans took to social media after the result and argued that Bafana underestimated Seychelles after beating the Indian Ocean islanders 6-0 in the first game at FNB Stadium a few days ago.

But Bafana defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele insisted that they took the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier seriously and never underestimated their Group E rivals.

“First of all‚ we know we let ourselves down. It was a good opportunity to go to ten points (in Group E) and you know that you are fully in control‚” Mphahlele said.

“I mean‚ we came here hoping to win the game‚ but it wasn’t to be.

‘‘We gave everything and we didn’t underestimate them. We didn’t show bad attitude‚ so we gave it everything.”