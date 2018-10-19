The first Soweto derby of the 2018-19 Absa Premiership season has been sold out eight days before the kickoff at FNB Stadium‚ Stadium Management South Africa announced on Friday morning.

Interest in the derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs‚ the past few of which have not been sold out‚ could stem from the fact that both sides have started the season in impressive form. Pirates occupy second place in the PSL and Chiefs are in the third spot.

Chiefs face Black Leopards at home on Sunday in a last-16 of the Telkom Knockout matchup‚ while Pirates will use their TKO fixture against Chippa United on Saturday at Orlando Stadium as their warm-up match for the derby on Saturday‚ October 27.

Pirates were the better side in the derby last season‚ winning the second round match 3-1 after the first round game had disappointedly ended in a goalless stalemate.

“Stadium Management SA (SMSA) can confirm that match tickets for the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on 27 October 2018 at FNB Stadium have been sold out‚” SMSA‚ the company that oversees FNB Stadium‚ wrote in a statement.

“The available capacity of 82 000 tickets have been sold and no more tickets will be available.

“SMSA has confirmed that the only tickets available for the match are 4 000 hospitality tickets. These can be purchased from [events company] SAIL and enquiries can be made via email to bookings@sail.co.za or telephonically on 082 805 3150.”

SMSA cautioned supporters of both clubs to stay away from the stadium precinct if they do not have tickets.

“Spectators are warned that they should not attempt coming to FNB Stadium without tickets as no tickets will be sold at the stadium prior to the match‚” SMSA’s statement read.

“In addition spectators are urged not to buy tickets from unauthorised parties as these tickets could be fake and will not allow entry.”