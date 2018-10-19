Soccer

Sports Minster Xasa send ominous warning to Bafana and Safa

19 October 2018 - 14:39 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Minister of Sport and Recreation Tokozile Xasa says if the soccer national team continues to lose people should be held accountable for the losses
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

Minister of Sport Tokozile Xasa has warned that if Bafana Bafana continue to underperform on the continental and international stage people will be held accountable.

On Tuesday Bafana were held to an embarrassing 0-0 defeat by minnows Seychelles in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away from home‚ and Xasa said no one can run away from the fact that the senior national team is not doing well.

“If they continue not to take things seriously‚ people will be held accountable‚” she said during a press conference where she announced a list of nominees for the South African Sports Awards in Johannesburg on Friday.

“We want to engage with them [Safa] moving forward because the problems have been growing when it comes to men’s football in the country. They are not excelling.

“Bafana Bafana players must put in the effort when they are playing for the country and understand the importance of playing and having national colours‚” she added.

Five most capped Bafana Bafana players

Itumeleng Khune moved into second on the all-time caps list for Bafana Bafana on Tuesday‚ continuing to grow his legend in the national team jersey.
Sport
2 days ago

Male football does not feature predominantly on the list of nominees for the South African Sports Awards‚ with Belgian-based Bafana forward Percy Tau an outsider for the people’s choice award‚ and Xasa said that is a reflection of their recent struggles.

“Bafana Bafana is the biggest [national team] and hopefully you could see the biggest representation from them in terms of nominations if they were performing well‚” thre minister said.

“They are not doing well at the moment and we can’t run away from that.

“Safa have to do something because we can’t continue to let country down. South Africans are passionate about football and you could see that it was empty at FNB Stadium [in Bafana’s 6-0 Afcon win against Seychelles on Saturday] and that is letting down the people.”

