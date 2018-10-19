Sundowns getting thin in attack from Vilakazi blow‚ says Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns assistant-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has described the loss of star midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi for the remainder of the season due to an Achilles injury as a hammer blow.

Vilakazi suffered the injury while on camp with Bafana Bafana and Mngqithi said it has affected Sundowns negatively because of the high standards that the forward has set himself to help the team.

“It is obvious that losing a big player like ‘Vila’ is a massive blow for us and it has had a negative effect on him‚” he said.

“Chatting to him‚ you can see the level of frustration because of the high goals that he has set for himself. You must remember that he once before suffered a long-term injury to the knee.”

Mngqithi said the loss of Vilakazi has further weakened Sundowns’ attack considering that they have also lost influential Percy Tau and Khama Billiat to transfers‚ and that has impacted negatively on the Brazilians’ rhythm and consistency.