Soccer

Embattled Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui defiant as pressure mounts

22 October 2018 - 15:24 By Reuters
Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui and Isco speak to the media during a press conference at Ciudad Real Madrid in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain on October 22, 2018.
Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui and Isco speak to the media during a press conference at Ciudad Real Madrid in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain on October 22, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui said on Monday he would fight to turn the team's performance around as pressure mounted on him following a series of poor results that has sent Real down to seventh place in the La Liga table.

Former national coach, Lopetegui has been at the Real helm for nine La Liga games, only four of which ended in victory for the club, and local media have reported rumours about his likely dismissal following Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home to Levante.

A defiant Lopetegui, however, brushed off the reports and said there was still time to reverse the team's fortunes.

"If you're wanting to see a wounded coach, don't look over here," he told a news conference ahead of Real's Uefa Champions League tie with Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

"We're going to fight to turn this situation around. We know it's not the best but we've got time in which we can turn it round and we'll fight, starting with tomorrow's game," said Lopetegui, 52, who caused controversy for accepting the Real job on the eve of the World Cup and was fired by the Spanish FA.

Tension over the team's showing is also mounting on the players, and tempers flared at their Valdebebas training ground as captain Sergio Ramos reacted angrily to being hit on the nose from a ball by youngster Sergio Reguilon during training.

Ramos blasted a ball at the 21-year-old and had to be calmed down by Luka Modric before resuming the session.

Real are without a win in their last five games in all competitions, and their defeat to CSKA Moscow earlier this month means that they sit second in Group G in the Champions League, behind the Russians and level on points with third-placed AS Roma.

They may get some consolation from the end of a goal drought during Saturday's defeat, having set an unwanted club record of 465 minutes without scoring, something Lopetegui hopes to fix ahead of this weekend's El Clasico fixture away to Barcelona.

"There's a direct correlation with goals -- at both ends. It's what decides the games, even if you've been the better side.

"We need to be more efficient in that sense, but this will come with good play," he said. 

READ MORE:

Red-hot Bafana star Lebo Mothiba spoils Thierry Henry's party with winning goal over Monaco

Lebo Mothiba has kept up his excellent scoring form for French Ligue 1 side Racing Strasbourg with what proved the winner in a 2-1 success over ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Chiefs sweating over several injury concerns ahead of Soweto derby against Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs are in a race against time to get key players fit for the weekend’s Soweto derby after they limped over the line against Black Leopards ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pirates' Rulani Mokwena says Chiefs miss former coach Komphela’s football smarts Soccer
  2. Joburg Open ‘merged’ into SA Open Sport
  3. Caster Semenya nominated for IAAF award Sport
  4. Embattled Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui defiant as pressure mounts Soccer
  5. Red-hot star Lebo Mothiba reveals his target at French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg Soccer

Latest Videos

Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
Witness captures shooting on Johannesburg’s M1 freeway

Related articles

  1. We are fighting against bad luck‚ says Chiefs coach Solinas after Manyama's car ... Soccer
  2. 'We are not playing to avoid relegation‚' says Black Leopards coach Soccer
  3. Sirino star as Sundowns dump stubborn Bloem Celtic out of TKO Soccer
  4. Jose Mourinho plays down touchline melee after 'awful' Chelsea draw Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs edge past Leopards on penalties to book TKO quarterfinal spot Soccer
  6. Chippa coach Eric Tinkler explains why he took gesturing Mark Mayambela off the ... Soccer
  7. SA ranked sixth in latest Caf ratings of the continent's best performers at ... Soccer
  8. Orlando Pirates tip-toe past prickly Chippa United in TKO Soccer
X