Soccer

'We are not playing to avoid relegation‚' says Black Leopards coach

22 October 2018 - 11:29 By Mark Gleeson
Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha reacts on the touchline during the Telkom Knockout Last 16 match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Sunday October 22, 2018.
Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha reacts on the touchline during the Telkom Knockout Last 16 match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Sunday October 22, 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha believes his club can compete for a “comfortable position” this season after five years out of the top-flight and produced evidence of that on Sunday in a narrow defeat to Kaizer Chiefs.

Leopards held Chiefs to a 1-1 draw after extra time but then went down on post-match penalties in the first round of the Telkom Knockout at FNB Stadium in Soweto.

Rookie coach Masutha will take positives out of the game to the club’s league campaign‚ especially for a return to Johannesburg to meet Chiefs again on Wednesday‚ November 7.

Masutha is setting his sights higher than just avoiding relegation this season.

“If I talk with my players about relegation‚ it will be like I don’t trust them.

"We don’t talk about that at all.

"We are not playing to avoid relegation.

"We have come here (to the Absa Premiership) to compete and I believe we can still finish in a comfortable position‚” he said.

As for Sunday’s game‚ Masutha looked far more pleased than winning coach Giovanni Solinas of Chiefs.

“I think it was a very good game of football between two teams who wanted to play‚" he said.

"I believe both our sets of supporters are happy with what we displayed but‚ at the same time‚ I feel we had three or four chances to win the game.

"That was our undoing‚” said the Leopards boss.

“Credit must go to Chiefs‚ they came back in the second half and imposed their game and put us under pressure.

"We managed to handle that which is not easy at FNB Stadium especially for a team coming from the National First Division.

“The occasion on its own was kind of intimidating but I’m not disappointed at all.

"I believe fate sometimes determines your destiny.

"The boys did what we asked them to do‚ they showed what they are capable of.

"I’m proud of my boys.

"It was the first time for them to go to extra time‚ or be involved in a penalty shootout.

"We were playing a big team who have won many cups through penalty shootouts so obviously the nerves got the better of them‚” Masutha added.

READ MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs edge past Leopards on penalties to book TKO quarterfinal spot

Kaizer Chiefs needed a penalty shootout to beat Black Leopards to advance to the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout and keep up their hopes of ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Chiefs sweating over several injury concerns ahead of Soweto derby against Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs are in a race against time to get key players fit for the weekend’s Soweto derby after they limped over the line against Black Leopards ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Chiefs sweating over several injury concerns ahead of Soweto derby against ... Soccer
  2. Sredojevic wants his Pirates charges to step up a gear against Chiefs Soccer
  3. 'We are not playing to avoid relegation‚' says Black Leopards coach Soccer
  4. How clever reading of Currie Cup rules helped Western Province sneak into the ... Rugby
  5. Mngqithi and Robinson are the best technical team on the continent‚ says ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall

Related articles

  1. Safa and SABC rights row intensifies Sport
  2. Kaizer Chiefs lose pitch invasion appeal Soccer
  3. We are fighting against bad luck‚ says Chiefs coach Solinas after Manyama's car ... Soccer
  4. Sredojevic wants his Pirates charges to step up a gear against Chiefs Soccer
  5. Sirino star as Sundowns dump stubborn Bloem Celtic out of TKO Soccer
  6. Jose Mourinho plays down touchline melee after 'awful' Chelsea draw Soccer
  7. For Monare‚ sticking around at Bidvest Wits is paying off Soccer
  8. Chippa coach Eric Tinkler explains why he took gesturing Mark Mayambela off the ... Soccer
X