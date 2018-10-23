Bernard Parker used his man of the match acceptance interview on television to ask Kaizer Chiefs supporters not to abuse the players.

The former Red Star Belgrade forward followed it up with another passionate appeal on Twitter.

Parker’s comment were unsolicited after Chiefs had scrapped through the first round of the Telkom Knockout over Black Leopards at FNB Stadium on Sunday‚ and where there were no obvious signs of any bullying of the Chiefs players by the home fans.

But both Parker and fellow veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala were subjected to abuse earlier in the season when Chiefs made a poor start to the season.

While it might have been a factor in shaping Tshabalala’s desire to move to new vistas in Turkey‚ the abuse has obviously gnawed away at Parker over the last months and he wasted no time using the platform of SuperSport television to appeal to the Chiefs supporters to stop abusing players.