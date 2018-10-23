Hand Stuart Baxter a red card and bring back Pitso Mosimane

As things stand our place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon next year is not guaranteed with two rounds of qualifiers remaining. There is a realistic chance that SA may fail to qualify for the second successive time.

SA last appeared at the continental tournament in 2015 under Shakes Mashaba’s stewardship.

I fully agree with captain Thulani Hlatshwayo who said the players must take some of the blame and responsibility for the team’s inconsistency, and especially the limp and directionless performance against Seychelles, but the buck always stops with the coach.

In the coming months SA will be faced with the serious matter of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. They will be hard pressed to do well and ensure that they book a ticket to Qatar and qualify for the first time since 2002.

SA played at the World Cup in 2010 but they did not have to play qualifiers because of their status as hosts. Things are different this time around and my wish is that a new man must be in charge when we start qualifiers for the tournament in Qatar.

In my humble opinion the best man to take Bafana Bafana forward is none other than Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

If 18 months ago Safa saw fit to give Baxter another crack with the national team, there is nothing wrong with doing the same with Mosimane, who represented SA in his heyday.