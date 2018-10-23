Soccer

Sports Minister Xasa asks DG Moemi to diffuse deepening crisis between SAFA and SABC

23 October 2018 - 10:57 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports Ministry director-general Alec Moemi says he has been tasked by the Minister to mediate between the SA Football Association and the SABC standoff.
Sports Ministry director-general Alec Moemi says he has been tasked by the Minister to mediate between the SA Football Association and the SABC standoff.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa has asked the minitry's Director General Alec Moemi to defuse the deepening broadcast rights crisis by mediating in the standoff between the SA Football Association (Safa) and the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The broadcast contract expired in April and negotiations reached an impasse a few days ago after the public broadcaster offered a paltry R10m a year to the rights to Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana matches.

Moemi told TimesLIVE that Xasa had asked him to mediate between the two parties and his first step is to evaluate the true value of the rights according to international standards.

“The minister has asked the DG of sport‚ which is me‚ to mediate between the two parties and we have agreed on a process.

"The first and important part of that process is to evaluate these rights‚” said Moemi.

“Both Safa and SABC have issued their own independent statements regarding this matter but they are worlds apart.

"SABC is asking for the previous contract to be restored‚ Safa have their own valuation and this has led to this situation.

"We have flagged the issue of Bafana Bafana and the SABC and we have asked both parties to agree to government mediation.

“The key issue is what is really the value of these rights?

"The buyer will only be willing to buy at the lowest price and the seller will always be willing to sell at the highest possible price.

"We are not married to either of them but just want to find an amicable solution in the best interest of South Africa.

"We will subject the rights to scrutiny and an evaluation process by an independent party and the true figure of those rights will be a point of departure.

"It will take us some time and we ask the public to please accept and understand that.”

As a direct consequence of the standoff‚ the recent 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier between Bafana and the Seychelles at FNB Stadium was not broadcast on the SABC and Moemi said a lasting solution must be found urgently.

“All along we have been doing some stop-gap measures by negotiating a deal here and there and we can’t continue to fight fires‚" he said.

"The only way is through a thorough and independent evaluation process because they both have their methodology.

"We will use an international benchmark on how rights are evaluated during the process.”

READ MORE:

Safa and SABC rights row intensifies

The battle between the South African Football Association (Safa) and the SABC over Bafana Bafana TV rights  is set to escalate to vicious levels.
Sport
2 days ago

SABC adamant it will broadcast Bafana matches

The SABC insists that it will broadcast the remaining matches of Bafana Bafana’s crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) despite a bold ...
Sport
7 days ago

The ANC weighs in on tense SABC vs Safa standoff

The African National Congress has called on the SA Football Association (Safa) and SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to resolve their stand-off ...
Sport
7 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I’ll speak to you after the match about Leonardo Castro'‚ says Pirates’ ... Soccer
  2. Fans advised to get to the stadium early to avoid Soweto derby traffic chaos Soccer
  3. Bernard Parker makes appeal to supporters to stop dissing Kaizer Chiefs players Soccer
  4. Rulani Mokwena identifies Katsande as a threat to Pirates in derby against ... Soccer
  5. Western Province's key men insist Currie Cup is still relevant Rugby

Latest Videos

Smoke and sirens: Armed police escort couple to a matric dance
Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'

Related articles

  1. Red-hot star Lebo Mothiba reveals his target at French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg Soccer
  2. Chiefs sweating over several injury concerns ahead of Soweto derby against ... Soccer
  3. We are fighting against bad luck‚ says Chiefs coach Solinas after Manyama's car ... Soccer
  4. Embattled Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui defiant as pressure mounts Soccer
  5. 'We are not playing to avoid relegation‚' says Black Leopards coach Soccer
  6. Sredojevic wants his Pirates charges to step up a gear against Chiefs Soccer
  7. Soweto derby fun facts: All the figures from South Africa’s grand ‘classico’ Soccer
  8. 'Sexy football': Aubameyang, Ozil star as Arsenal make it perfect 10 Soccer
X