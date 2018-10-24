Soccer

AmaZulu happy to temporarily forget their off the field troubles

24 October 2018 - 14:23 By Mark Gleeson
AmaZulu head coach Cavin Johnson during his post-match TV interview after their Telkom Knockout against Orlando Pirates at King Zwelithini Stadium on October 23, 2018.
AmaZulu head coach Cavin Johnson during his post-match TV interview after their Telkom Knockout against Orlando Pirates at King Zwelithini Stadium on October 23, 2018.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

AmaZulu’s convincing 2-0 victory over Cape Town City on Tuesday not only ended a five-game winless streak but also injected much needed confidence back into a squad still reeling from having points docked.

The edict from Fifa that AmaZulu have six points subtracted from their league tally for ignoring the order of world football’s governing body to honour a past player's  contract has cast a dark cloud over the club and left them bottom of the standings.

They have much to do this seaon if they are to avoid  being  sucked into a relegation maelstrom.

The Telkom Knockout could prove a welcome diversion with the 2-0 win over Cape Town City at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday providing a tonic.

“You should see how the dressing room is buzzing right now‚” said coach Cavin Johnson‚ not long after the conclusion of Tuesday’s first round tie.

AmaZulu now turn their focus immediately to improving their league position and meet City again on Saturday night – but this time away from home.

“The players are excited about that now‚ this win has been so important for us‚” added Johnson.

“It will be a lot different because we’ll play a City team with players coming back from suspension (Taariq Fielies and Roland Putsche) and I’m sure they will have a different approach. 

"It means we are going to have to come up with a different plan.”

Johnson was also pleased with the Telkom Knockout quarter-final draw where they will host Pirates.

“We’ll have a packed King Zwelithini Stadium. 

"Pirates have been here already this season and we showed we could play against them‚” he added.

READ MORE:

TKO quarterfinals: Lowdown on all the Last 8 fixtures

The Telkom Knockout quarterfinal draw has seen a swift reunion for Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United after they clashed in the semifinals of the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Benni McCarthy thinks about quitting Cape Town City after defeat to AmaZulu

Benni McCarthy questioned whether he should continue as coach of Cape Town City after losing to AmaZulu in a Telkom Knockout enctounter on Tuesday ...
Sport
5 hours ago

AmaZulu to host Pirates in TKO quarter-finals, Chiefs face SuperSport

Big guns Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns were kept apart for the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout following a draw ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Normally coaches don’t talk in this manner‚ says Chiefs coach Solinas about ... Soccer
  2. Real Madrid victory buys coach Julen Lopetegui time but not security Soccer
  3. English clubs’ new welfare rules ensure shorter 2021 Lions tour to SA Rugby
  4. Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: Who are the possible Soweto derby debutants? Soccer
  5. OPINION: Why we love Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena Soccer

Latest Videos

'Pay back the money'- Insults dominate parliament VBS debate
Smoke and sirens: Armed police escort couple to a matric dance

Related articles

  1. Hands off Thamsanqa Gabuza‚ says former Orlando Pirates coach Eric Tinkler to ... Soccer
  2. Fans advised to get to the stadium early to avoid Soweto derby traffic chaos Soccer
  3. TKO quarterfinals: Lowdown on all the Last 8 fixtures Soccer
  4. Mosimane opens up about challenges of juggling his job at Sundowns with Caf Pro ... Soccer
  5. OPINION: Why we love Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena Soccer
  6. Sports Minister Xasa asks DG Moemi to diffuse deepening crisis between SAFA and ... Soccer
  7. Manchester City delivered best first-half display in three years Soccer
  8. 'I’ll speak to you after the match about Leonardo Castro'‚ says Pirates’ ... Soccer
X