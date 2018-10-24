AmaZulu happy to temporarily forget their off the field troubles

AmaZulu’s convincing 2-0 victory over Cape Town City on Tuesday not only ended a five-game winless streak but also injected much needed confidence back into a squad still reeling from having points docked.

The edict from Fifa that AmaZulu have six points subtracted from their league tally for ignoring the order of world football’s governing body to honour a past player's contract has cast a dark cloud over the club and left them bottom of the standings.

They have much to do this seaon if they are to avoid being sucked into a relegation maelstrom.

The Telkom Knockout could prove a welcome diversion with the 2-0 win over Cape Town City at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday providing a tonic.

“You should see how the dressing room is buzzing right now‚” said coach Cavin Johnson‚ not long after the conclusion of Tuesday’s first round tie.

AmaZulu now turn their focus immediately to improving their league position and meet City again on Saturday night – but this time away from home.

“The players are excited about that now‚ this win has been so important for us‚” added Johnson.

“It will be a lot different because we’ll play a City team with players coming back from suspension (Taariq Fielies and Roland Putsche) and I’m sure they will have a different approach.

"It means we are going to have to come up with a different plan.”

Johnson was also pleased with the Telkom Knockout quarter-final draw where they will host Pirates.

“We’ll have a packed King Zwelithini Stadium.

"Pirates have been here already this season and we showed we could play against them‚” he added.