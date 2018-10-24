Soccer

Mosimane opens up about challenges of juggling his job at Sundowns with Caf Pro License studies

24 October 2018 - 13:31 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane reacts on the touchline during the Telkom Knockout Cup match against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, October 20, 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Juggling his coaching duties at Mamelodi Sundowns with working towards a Caf Pro License are taking their toll on ambitious head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane‚ who is the only coach from Southern Africa to be invited to the course that offers the highest coaching qualification on the continent‚ was in Morocco last week to complete a module which focused on match analysis and data presentation.

He conceded that the challenge has not been easy.

“I must be honest‚ it is on a different level and this time it was a very difficult module for us‚” he said.

“It was more on match analysis and presentations‚ which is a job for match analysts and not really us as coaches.

"But Caf said we have been spoiled by match analysts and they asked us what are we going to do if we work for clubs where there are no match analysts?

“They said we must learn how to do it.

"So we were taken out of our comfort zone and to be honest we were struggling.

"But you must remember‚ it is a Pro License and this is the right one.”

One of the challenges that Mosimane encountered on the course last week was language because most of the participants and instructors from Fifa were French.

“For me it is important to mix up with the North Africans even though I was the only one because my brothers Aliou Cissé and Florent Ibengé were not there‚" he said.

"They had matches with Senegal and Democratic Republic of Congo.

"I had to survive with the French language.

"But it was tough to be honest and the trip was not a nice one for me because I only arrived in South Africa on Friday and on Saturday I am here against Bloemfontein Celtic.”

