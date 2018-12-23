Soccer

George Lebese free to leave Mamelodi Sundowns‚ says Pitso Mosimane

23 December 2018 - 13:23 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns' winger George Lebese is increasingly growing frustrated at the lack of game town at the Absa Premiership champions is apparently open to a move to another club.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says the club will not stand in the way of want-away midfielder George Lebese if the player wants to leave.

Lebese joined hometown club Sundowns from rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a highly publicised move in August last year but the midfielder has struggled to establish himself at Chloorkop.

Mosimane said he respects and understands why Lebese wants to leave Sundowns.

“He is struggling to get into the team and that is a fact guys‚” said Mosimane after Sundowns beat Ahli Benghazi 4-0 to qualify for the group stages of the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

“I respect and I understand that he wants to move because I don’t want to kill his career.

"If we can make sure that he can move on‚ why not.

"I hear that Steve (Komphela) likes him probably because he has worked with him before‚ but it is football and there are no hard feelings.”

Mosimane said Lebese has been professional at Sundowns despite the challenges that he has faced.

“What I like about George is that he tried and he is not a type of guy who is just casual‚" he said.

"He lost about six kilos but to get into the team is difficult.

"When you come into the team you have to switch it on and it has been tough for him.

"Look at Anthony (Laffor)‚ he came on today after a long time not in the team and he switched it on.

"Besides football‚ I like him as a person because he is a nice guy and he does not cause problems.

"But you know in football you can get those situations where you don’t really crack it and it does not work out.”

Lebese has failed to command a regular place in the Sundowns midfield teeming with talented attacking players like Themba Zwane‚ Sibusiso Vilakazi‚ Oupa Manyisa‚ Andile Jali‚ Phakamani Mahlambi and Lebohang Maboe.

