Mosimane says Sundowns thrashed Libya side Ahli Benghazi to inspire Bafana

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has cheekily said they thrashed Libyan side Ahli Benghazi 4-0 in their Caf Champions League first round second leg clash at Loftus on Saturday to inspire Bafana Bafana.

Bafana face Libya in March at a venue yet to be confirmed and coach Stuart Baxter's charges will be looking to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Mosimane said he hoped that Sundowns’ comprehensive win over Ahli Benghazi would send a strong message to the Libyan national team players.

“I told the guys that we need to sent a strong message to Libya that South Africa is strong‚” he said.

“When Bafana Bafana goes to Libya‚ they should never be afraid.

"It was just to show that it is possible and to give confidence to Bafana Bafana.