Why Benni McCarthy threatened to cut short Cape Town City’s Christmas holidays

Benni McCarthy threatened to cut short Cape Town City’s Christmas holidays in a half-time tirade that proved one of the catalysts for a remarkable turn around in the Absa premiership on Saturday.

City were 2-0 down at the break at home to Bloemfontein Celtic in their last game of the year but two goals from Surprise Ralani saw them engineer a come-from-behind 3-2 win at the Cape Town Stadium that lifted them back into the top eight.

A horror goalkeeping error followed by a second goal inside the opening 20 minutes for struggling Celtic threatened a bleak holiday for the Capetonians.

“I threatened to cut short the holidays unless they change their attitude‚” McCarthy said after the game as he explained a changing room blasting of his players at the break.

City’s players went off on a brief vacation on Sunday and will only return on December 30.