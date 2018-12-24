AbsaPrem mid-term report card: Wits keep Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns at bay

The Absa Premiership has reached the halfway mark and pacesetters Bidvest Wits are perched at the summit with a three points lead.

Gavin Hunt’s men went to the break with a comfortable 2-0 win over Chippa United last week and it remains to be seen if they have enough in the tank to protect their lead in the second half of the season next year.

Wits have played an equal number of 15 games with four of the five teams placed in the top five bracket on the log with the exception of fourth-placed Mamelodi Sundowns who have played three games less.

Wits, who won the league two seasons ago, go to the Christmas break with 30 points after winning nine matches, drawing three and losing three in 15 outings.